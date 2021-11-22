Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $469,448.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.