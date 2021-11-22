JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

