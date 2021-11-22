Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

