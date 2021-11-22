Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.18%.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

