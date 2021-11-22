Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

