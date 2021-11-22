Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tokyo Electron Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $137.60 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

