Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will earn $38.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $30.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,730,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

