Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.18.

Get HOYA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOCPY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $166.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.