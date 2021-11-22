Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.18.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOCPY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
