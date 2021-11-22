Jefferies Financial Group Increases Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target to $21.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.
NASDAQ:VG traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. 3,507,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.
In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
