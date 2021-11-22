Jefferies Financial Group Increases Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target to $21.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. 3,507,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

