Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

