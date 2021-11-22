Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tattooed Chef in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $27.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

