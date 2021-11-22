Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AON. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

AON stock opened at $296.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.52. AON has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.