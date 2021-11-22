Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

