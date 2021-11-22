JMP Securities Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $282.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.43.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $169.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $169.54 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.