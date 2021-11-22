JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 84.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

