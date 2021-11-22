John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.