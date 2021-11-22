Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,106.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $64,265.62 and approximately $14,106.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

