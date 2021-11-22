JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Neutral

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
VG stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 3,271,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -294.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.