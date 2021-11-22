JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Neutral

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

VG stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 3,271,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -294.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

