JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 305

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

Shares of LMP remained flat at $GBX 275.40 ($3.60) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,355,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,229. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

