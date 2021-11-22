Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JEFI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). 51,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.68. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

In other Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust news, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 28,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £29,857.80 ($39,009.41). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 44,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,862.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

