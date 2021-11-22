K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE KBL opened at C$35.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.32 million and a PE ratio of 40.16. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$33.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

