K21 Hits Market Capitalization of $28.93 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003771 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,643,569 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

