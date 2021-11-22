Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 18,600 shares.The stock last traded at $33.05 and had previously closed at $33.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
