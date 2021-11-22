Katalyo Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $82,866.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.75 or 0.07198304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,698.01 or 1.00185275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

