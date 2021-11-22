Kava.io (KAVA) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00241516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.05 or 0.00826276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00074380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

