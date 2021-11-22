Kava Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Kava has a total market cap of $715.51 million and approximately $87.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00008977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00239043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.72 or 0.00871775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 151,541,905 coins and its circulating supply is 141,604,406 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.