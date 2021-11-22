KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

FSLR stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

