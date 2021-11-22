KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

