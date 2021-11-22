KeyCorp Comments on Regal Rexnord Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $10.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RRX stock opened at $171.58 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

