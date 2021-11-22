KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $13.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $250.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.