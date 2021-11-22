KeyCorp Weighs in on CubeSmart’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 69,491 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 123,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $3,303,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

