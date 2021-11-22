KeyCorp Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Macerich stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

