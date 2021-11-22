Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.94. 1,617,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.71 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

