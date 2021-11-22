Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,760. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.81.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

