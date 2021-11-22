KGI Securities Upgrades DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to Outperform

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $215.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average of $184.05. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,557,621 shares of company stock worth $2,144,018,397. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 14,764.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

