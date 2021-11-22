Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

