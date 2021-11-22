Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

