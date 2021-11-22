Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

LON KGF traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 328.10 ($4.29). 4,926,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.31. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37.

In related news, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

