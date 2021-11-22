Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

