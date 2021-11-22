Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

KL traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $41.64. 148,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,268. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

