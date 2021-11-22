Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.79 billion and $142.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.23 or 0.07265804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.22 or 0.99915427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,727,536,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,657,971 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

