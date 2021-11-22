Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($14.63).

KCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($16.82) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €10.49 ($11.92) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €5.79 ($6.57) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

