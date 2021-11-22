KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

