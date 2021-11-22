KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.78.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $141.16 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

