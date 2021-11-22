KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $210.51 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

