Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

