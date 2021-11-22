Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €32.50 ($36.93) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

