Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.40

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 11705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

