Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $1.49 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.