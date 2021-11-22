Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,020 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

